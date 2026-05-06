Second ADNOC-managed tanker makes it out of Strait of Hormuz

A second liquefied natural gas tanker managed by Abu Dhabi's National Oil Company (ADNOC) has crossed the Strait of Hormuz and appears to be near Indonesia, ship-tracking data showed on Wednesday.

If confirmed, this will be the second LNG tanker to cross the strait since the US-Iran war started on February 28. Reuters reported on April 27 that LNG tanker Mubaraz, also managed by ADNOC, crossed Hormuz for the first time since the conflict started.

ADNOC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.