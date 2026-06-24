Tankers carrying five million barrels of oil exit Strait of Hormuz

Three stranded tankers carrying five million barrels of crude oil were exiting the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, with two heading to Asia, shipping data showed, as the interim deal between Iran and the US unlocks more supply stuck in the Persian Gulf, bringing down global prices.

South Korean-flagged VL Breeze, a very large crude carrier carrying two million barrels of Qatari condensate and Abu Dhabi crude, passed the strait and is heading to Daesan, data from LSEG and Kpler showed. The supertanker is chartered by South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank.

VLCC Plata Carrier, chartered by Indian Oil Corporation, is heading out of the strait with two million barrels of Saudi crude, alongside Suezmax tanker Prudent Warrior, which is heading for Sohar, Oman, with one million barrels of Iraqi Basrah crude, the data showed. Both are sailing under the Liberian flag.