Oman to keep Strait of Hormuz open without tolls

Oman said it would keep the Strait of Hormuz open to shipping without imposing any tolls and had designated two temporary routes north and south of the existing shipping lane to facilitate the safe passage of vessels departing the region.

In co-ordination with the International Maritime Organisation, Oman established temporary maritime corridors to help ships leave the area safely amid heightened security risks.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for roughly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies before the war, has been heavily disrupted since the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28, curbing commercial shipping and rattling global energy markets.