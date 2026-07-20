Tanker traffic slows in Hormuz as LNG in floating storage grows

The number of ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz stayed low during the weekend as the United States and Iran intensified attacks in the Middle East, shipping data showed on Monday.

Four vessels made the crossing on Sunday, down from eight the previous day, data from LSEG showed. At least three oil products tankers and one very large crude carrier have entered the strait since Friday to load oil, the data showed.

US forces hit Iran for a ninth consecutive day on Monday, while US allies Kuwait and Bahrain reported more Iranian attacks.