FEATURE | Hormuz shipping in jeopardy after reported tanker blasts and US strikes

US forces hit Iran for a ninth consecutive day on Monday as concerns grew over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz after Iran said two oil tankers had exploded and been immobilised.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Monday they had targeted US aircraft at Jordan's Aqaba airport with ballistic missiles, as well as US military assets and equipment at Kuwait's Al-Adiri camp and Ali Al Salem Air Base, and in Syria.

Sirens sounded in Bahrain on Monday morning, the country's interior ministry said, while the Kuwaiti army said it was intercepting hostile drones in an Iranian attack.