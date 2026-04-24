Tanker reaches Iraqi terminal to load crude, second since Hormuz closure

Oil tanker Helga, sailing under the flag of Comoros, arrived at one of the offshore oil loading terminals in Iraq's southern Basra port on Friday and was preparing to load two million barrels of crude, two port sources said.
The vessel is the second tanker to reach Basra's southern offshore terminals since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz during the Iran war, the sources added.
Earlier this month, the Malta-flagged tanker Agios Fanourios I anchored off Iraq's southern oil terminals and loaded about two million barrels of Basra crude.
Shipping data showed the vessel had entered the Persian Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz on a second attempt after being among several tankers that tried to transit the waterway during a US-Iran ceasefire.
(Reporting by Aref Mohammed in Basra; Editing by Susan Fenton and Andrew Heavens)