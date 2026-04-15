FACTBOX | The tankers that cleared the Strait of Hormuz after the war began

The US blockade on vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports adds to uncertainty over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been all-but-shut since the start of the Iran war.

Ordinarily, roughly one fifth of global oil and gas exports transit the Strait of Hormuz. Here's a look at some of the non-Iranian oil tankers that have passed the strait since the start of the US-Israeli war with Iran on February 28, listed by cargo destination.

Vietnam

Malta-flagged very large crude carrier (VLCC) Agios Fanourios I entered the Persian Gulf via the strait on April 15 in a second attempt to transit, according to Kpler data.

The tanker was among several vessels that tried to enter the gulf on Sunday during the US-Iran ceasefire. It is heading to Iraq to load Basra crude to carry to Vietnam, the data showed.