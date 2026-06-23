Tanker operators cash in as Persian Gulf transit rates nearly double

Oil tanker operators are reaping record profits after nearly doubling the hire cost of vessels going through the Strait of Hormuz and wider Persian Gulf region this week on rising demand as traffic through the waterway slowly picks up, according to shipping data and sources.

Traffic through the vital strait has been modest since Iran lifted its effective blockade last week after agreeing to a 60-day ceasefire with the US, as talks on a permanent deal to end their war continue.

The number of ships going through Hormuz is a fraction of the daily average of 125 before the conflict began on February 28. As many as 100 tankers remain stuck inside the gulf with cargoes onboard, according to market estimates, adding to a shortage of available vessels as Middle Eastern crude producers ramp up exports.