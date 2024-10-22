Tanker News Roundup | October 22 – UAE owner's large ammonia carrier orders, ship launchings in China and more

AW Shipping, the joint venture formed by UAE-based ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S) and China's Wanhua Chemical Group, has awarded contracts worth US$250 million to China’s Jiangnan Shipyard for the construction of two additional very large ammonia carriers (VLACs).

Initial contracts for two vessels with the option for a further two were signed by the companies in China in July 2024.

The VLACs will each have a capacity of 93,000 cubic metres of ammonia. Scheduled to be delivered between 2027 and 2028, the vessels will be equipped with energy-efficient dual-fuel engines capable of operating on liquefied petroleum gas or conventional fuels.