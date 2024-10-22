Tanker News Roundup | October 22 – UAE owner's large ammonia carrier orders, ship launchings in China and more
Two Chinese yards launch new tankers for local owners as a UAE-Chinese joint venture places orders for two new large gas carriers. A Singapore-based customer is set to expand its crude transport fleet with an Aframax quartet. Finally, a French energy company inks a charter contract with a Spanish firm for an LNG bunkering vessel still under construction for possible deployment in the Persian Gulf.
Zhoushan Yongcheng Shipping's newest chemical tanker floated out
China's Jiangxi Xinjiang Shipbuilding Heavy Industry recently launched a new chemical tanker ordered by local owner Zhoushan Yongcheng Shipping.
Upon completion, Henghui 102 will have an LOA of 97.1 metres, a beam of 15 metres, a depth of seven metres, a design draught of 5.05 metres, and a deadweight tonnage of 3,490. The chemical cargo will be stored in 10 stainless steel tanks.
Construction of the tanker is being undertaken in compliance with China Classification Society rules.
AW Shipping places US$250 million orders for new ammonia carriers
AW Shipping, the joint venture formed by UAE-based ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S) and China's Wanhua Chemical Group, has awarded contracts worth US$250 million to China’s Jiangnan Shipyard for the construction of two additional very large ammonia carriers (VLACs).
Initial contracts for two vessels with the option for a further two were signed by the companies in China in July 2024.
The VLACs will each have a capacity of 93,000 cubic metres of ammonia. Scheduled to be delivered between 2027 and 2028, the vessels will be equipped with energy-efficient dual-fuel engines capable of operating on liquefied petroleum gas or conventional fuels.
Chinese yard launches 14,000DWT double-hulled tanker
China's Zhejiang Mingfei Shipbuilding has launched a new double-hulled oil tanker ordered by local company the China National Aviation Fuel Group.
Haixin You 617 ("Haixin Oil 617") is classed by China Classification Society. Upon completion, it will have an LOA of 139 metres, a beam of 22.4 metres, a depth of 11.9 metres, a design draught of 7.9 metres, and a deadweight tonnage of 14,000.
The tanker also boasts a hull that is strengthened to withstand ice class B conditions.
TotalEnergies to operate LNG bunkering ship under charter
TotalEnergies has entered a charter contract with Spanish shipowner Ibaizabal for a new LNG bunkering vessel with a capacity of 18,600 cubic metres.
TotalEnergies said this new vessel will expand the company’s global presence in bunkering hubs. In particular, this additional vessel will likely be deployed in Oman, where TotalEnergies is developing the Marsa LNG project with the objective to provide LNG to the shipping sector in the Persian Gulf region.
Eastern Pacific Shipping orders additional Aframax tankers from Chinese yard
Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has placed orders for four Aframax crude oil tankers in a series to be built by China's Xiamen Shipbuilding Heavy Industry.
Designed by China State Shipbuilding Corporation's (CSSC) Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI), the vessels will each have an LOA of 249.9 metres, a beam of 44 metres, and a deadweight tonnage of 113,600. Each ship will also have an IMO Tier III-compliant dual-fuel main engine.