TotalEnergies to operate LNG bunkering ship under charter
TotalEnergies has entered a charter contract with Spanish shipowner Ibaizabal for a new LNG bunkering vessel with a capacity of 18,600 cubic metres.
TotalEnergies said this new vessel will expand the company’s global presence in bunkering hubs. In particular, this additional vessel will likely be deployed in Oman, where TotalEnergies is developing the Marsa LNG project with the objective to provide LNG to the shipping sector in the Persian Gulf region.
The vessel will remain under the ownership of Ibaizabal and will supply LNG to a wide range of vessels such as containerships, tankers, large cruise ships, and ferries at TotalEnergies’ LNG bunkering hubs.
The LNG bunkering vessel is under construction at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in China. It will be delivered by the end of 2026 and will join TotalEnergies’ current fleet of three deployed LNG bunker vessels: Gas Agility, which has been positioned in the Port of Rotterdam; Gas Vitality, operated in the Port of Marseille; and Brassavola, located in the Port of Singapore.