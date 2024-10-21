TotalEnergies to operate LNG bunkering ship under charter

TotalEnergies said this new vessel will expand the company’s global presence in bunkering hubs. In particular, this additional vessel will likely be deployed in Oman, where TotalEnergies is developing the Marsa LNG project with the objective to provide LNG to the shipping sector in the Persian Gulf region.

The vessel will remain under the ownership of Ibaizabal and will supply LNG to a wide range of vessels such as containerships, tankers, large cruise ships, and ferries at TotalEnergies’ LNG bunkering hubs.