Tanker News Roundup | July 5 – Deliveries to Sweden and Japan, UAE gas carrier orders and more

NYK names newest dual-fuel LPG carrier

Japanese companies Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and Astomos Energy Corporation have formally named a new LPG carrier fitted with a dual-fuel propulsion system. Following Gas Garnet, which was delivered in March this year, Gas Amethyst is the second jointly owned LPG dual-fuel vessel to be delivered this year and the fourth LPG dual-fuel vessel for Astomos Energy.

The vessel has an LOA of 229.9 metres, a beam of 37.2 metres, a depth of 21.9 metres, a summer draught of 11.65 metres, and a total cargo capacity of 86,953 cubic metres. The propulsion system will be able to run on both heavy fuel oil (HFO) and LPG. NYK said that, when operating in LPG mode, the vessel will generate 95 per cent and 20 per cent fewer emissions of SOx and CO2, respectively, compared to similar-sized vessels powered by HFO.