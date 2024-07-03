ADNOC Logistics and Services places LNG carrier orders totalling US$2.5 billion

UAE-based maritime logistics company ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S) has awarded shipbuilding contracts to South Korean shipyards Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and Hanwha Ocean. The contracts, which have a total value of approximately US$2.5 billion, are for the construction of new LNG carriers as part of the company’s transformational growth strategy and fleet expansion plans.

SHI and Hanwha Ocean were awarded shipbuilding contracts for the construction of four firm vessels with the option for an additional one. The vessels are scheduled to be delivered beginning in 2028 and will be time chartered to ADNOC Group subsidiaries for a period of 20 years to support the growing export volumes of natural gas as an in-demand critical lower-carbon transitional fuel. The newbuildings will increase the company’s fleet of LNG carriers from 14 to at least 22 vessels.