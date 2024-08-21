Tanker News Roundup | August 21 – US and Canadian LNG bunkering ships, Singapore firms ammonia carrier orders and more

Singapore's Jaldhi Overseas orders ammonia carriers from Chinese builder

Singapore shipping company Jaldhi Overseas has placed orders for new very large ammonia carriers (VLACs) to be built by Jiangnan Shipyard of China. The transaction covers the purchase of two firm vessels while a separate letter of intent is for the acquisition of two other ships from the same series.

Each VLAC will have a cargo capacity of 93,000 cubic metres.