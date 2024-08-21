Tanker News Roundup | August 21 – US and Canadian LNG bunkering ships, Singapore firms ammonia carrier orders and more

Deliveries include LNG bunkering vessels for US and Canadian operators and three LNG carriers for a Greek shipping company. Two Chinese yards meanwhile secure new orders for ammonia carriers, crude carriers, and product tankers.
Singapore shipping company Jaldhi Overseas has placed orders for new very large ammonia carriers (VLACs) to be built by Jiangnan Shipyard of China. The transaction covers the purchase of two firm vessels while a separate letter of intent is for the acquisition of two other ships from the same series.
Each VLAC will have a cargo capacity of 93,000 cubic metres.
China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) has awarded Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC) a contract for the construction of 10 new tankers. The vessels include five very large crude carriers (VLCCs) and five LR2 product tankers.
The 10 vessels are scheduled for delivery between 2027 and 2028. All will be fitted with ammonia-ready engines and exhaust gas scrubber systems.
Capital Gas Ship Management Corporation recently took delivery of the newbuild LNG carriers Assos, Apostolos, and Aktoras from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries of South Korea.
The vessels each have a total cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic metres, an air lubrication system, and MAN engines. Other onboard systems help reduce methane slip and CO2 emissions.
Chinese shipyard Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore and Engineering (CIMC SOE) has delivered the first in a series of three LNG bunkering vessels ordered by Canadian shipping company Seaspan for operation by its Seaspan Energy division.
The vessel is named Seaspan Garibaldi after a volcano in British Columbia. The newbuild has a length of 112.8 metres, a beam of 18.6 metres, a draught of five metres, a design speed of 13 knots, and capacity for 7,600 cubic metres of LNG.
Crowley Maritime Corporation has taken delivery of the LNG bunkering barge Progress, which the company claims is the largest US Jones Act-compliant vessel of its kind. Construction of the barge was undertaken at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.