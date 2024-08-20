Seaspan Energy welcomes LNG bunkering ship to fleet

The vessel is named Seaspan Garibaldi after a volcano in British Columbia. The newbuild has a length of 112.8 metres, a beam of 18.6 metres, a draught of five metres, a design speed of 13 knots, and capacity for 7,600 cubic metres of LNG.

The propulsion system also includes three dual-fuel generators and two 1,600kW electrically-driven azimuthing thrusters. The configuration can be modified in the future to accommodate batteries.