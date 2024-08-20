Seaspan Energy welcomes LNG bunkering ship to fleet
Chinese shipyard Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore and Engineering (CIMC SOE) has delivered the first in a series of three LNG bunkering vessels ordered by Canadian shipping company Seaspan for operation by its Seaspan Energy division.
The vessel is named Seaspan Garibaldi after a volcano in British Columbia. The newbuild has a length of 112.8 metres, a beam of 18.6 metres, a draught of five metres, a design speed of 13 knots, and capacity for 7,600 cubic metres of LNG.
The propulsion system also includes three dual-fuel generators and two 1,600kW electrically-driven azimuthing thrusters. The configuration can be modified in the future to accommodate batteries.
Seaspan Garibaldi and its two sisters were designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Vard Marine. The vessels will be capable of ship-to-ship LNG transfer and coastal and short-sea shipping operations.
The vessel is classed by Bureau Veritas and will sail under the flag of Panama, though it is also designed to comply with Canadian requirements.