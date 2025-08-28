Tanker loads at Novatek's fire-damaged Ust-Luga terminal: sources
Panama-flagged tanker Star Energy was being loaded at Novatek's terminal at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, where the company's fuel-producing complex was damaged by fire last week, data from industry sources and LSEG showed on Thursday.
Debris from a destroyed Ukrainian drone caused a fire at Novatek's Ust-Luga terminal early on August 24, the regional governor said on social media.
Operations at the complex and fuel loadings were fully halted on Sunday, Reuters sources added.
The Ust-Luga complex, with capacity of nine million tonnes a year, refines stable gas condensate mainly into light and heavy naphtha. It also produces jet fuel, ship fuel component (fuel oil) and gasoil.
LSEG data shows that Star Energy arrived at Novatek's Ust-Luga terminal on August 23.
The tanker left the terminal early on August 28 and was moving towards the Suez Canal, shipping data showed.
The tanker could have taken on board about 120,000 tonnes of naphtha produced at Novatek's Ust-Luga complex before the fire, the sources said.
Over August 1-23 three tankers loaded a total of nearly 350,000 tonnes of naphtha at the terminal, signalling Singapore as their destination, LSEG data showed.
Reuters sources said previously that Novatek could decrease naphtha exports from Ust-Luga port in September by about 300,000 tonnes because of the fire at its gas condensate refining complex.
