Tanker loading in Venezuela dwindles following new US vessel interceptions

Oil prices rise

The vessel interceptions have dealt the toughest blow to PDVSA since the US Treasury Department in 2020 imposed sanctions on the company's former oil trading firms, two units of Russia's Rosneft, which forced output and export cuts.

Brent crude futures gained 2.17 per cent to $61.78 a barrel on Monday, while US WTI crude rose 2.2 per cent to $57.77 following the US actions and amid Russia's war against Ukraine, with both developments raising fears of supply disruptions.

As of Monday, PDVSA had delivered a 1.9 million-barrel cargo of heavy crude to the Aruba-flagged sanctioned vessel Azure Voyager at the Jose port, but no other supertanker bound for Asia was scheduled to load soon, internal company documents showed.