Tanker arrives in Philippines with first Russian-supplied oil in five years

Newspaper The Philippine Star reports that the Philippines has received its first shipment of Russian oil in five years with the arrival of a tanker laden with 100,000 tonnes of crude earlier this week.

The crude was transported by the Sierra Leone-registered tanker Sara Sky, which arrived in Limay municipality in Bataan province north of Manila at around 14:00 local time on Tuesday, March 24.

The ESPO blend crude was loaded at the Port of Kozmino some 85 kilometres southeast of Vladivostok.