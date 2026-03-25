Philippines seeks US blessing to purchase sanctioned oil

The Philippines is working with Washington to secure waivers and exemptions that will allow it to obtain oil from US-sanctioned countries and guarantee supplies, its ambassador to the United States said.

The Philippines, which relies heavily on imported fuel, declared a state of national energy emergency on Tuesday to deal with the fallout from the Middle East war, including the disruptions to oil procurement.

"We are working with the State Department to get waivers or exemptions to purchase oil from US-sanctioned countries," Jose Manuel Romualdez told Reuters in an exchange of phone messages. Asked if imports of oil from Venezuela and Iran were part of the discussions, Romualdez said, "all options are being considered."

Asked what has been the response from the State Department, the ambassador said: "Work in progress."