Suspected shadow fleet tanker sets sail from western France

The Boracay, a tanker under Western sanctions on suspicion of being part of Russia's "shadow fleet" and also facing a separate investigation by French authorities, has set sail from where it was anchored off western France, according to MarineTraffic data.

It was unclear why the vessel, which was heading southwest down the Bay of Biscay at cruise speed early on Friday, was allowed to depart after it was raided by French Navy commandos over the weekend.