Supply risks, US-China trade deal push world oil prices higher

Oil prices pushed higher for a second day on Wednesday, rising by about two per cent, buoyed by sanctions-related supply risks and hopes of a US-China trade deal.

Investors also digested news that the US is seeking oil for delivery to its strategic reserves.

Brent crude futures rose $1.24, or two per cent, to $62.56 a barrel as of 06:45 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed $1.20, or 2.1 per cent, to $58.44.