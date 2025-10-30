STS transfer spotted off Malaysia involving sanctioned LNG tanker

Kpler data showed the ships were together starting on October 18 and again on October 23. That date was likely when the transfer took place as the Perle’s draught, or depth in the water, changed on October 24, confirming the STS discharge onto CCH Gas, Kpler analyst Go Katayama said.

Vortexa senior LNG analyst Ashley Sherman estimated the transfer took place on October 17-18, but added STS operations can extend across several days, and that the vessels appear to have been side-by-side again on October 23.

"The proximity of the vessels was typical of a ship-to-ship transfer, in what has become a well-known STS location for the shadow oil fleet," Sherman said.