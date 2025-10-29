Second tanker departs Russia’s sanctioned Portovaya LNG plant

The tanker is the second to leave the plant in the past three months.

The first tanker, Perle, formerly known as Pskov, was shown on ship tracking data leaving Portovaya in mid-July, and on Wednesday was moving north-west in the Strait of Malacca. It has discharged LNG at an unknown location.

The small-scale Portovaya LNG plant, which has a production capacity of 1.5 million tonnes of LNG per year, started operations in September 2022. Exports had been suspended in February this year following the introduction of the US sanctions.