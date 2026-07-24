Strait of Hormuz daily ship count sticks to three as crude spikes back to $100

Daily vessel transits of the Strait of Hormuz were steady at three for each of the past three days, according to preliminary shiptracking data, amid continuing shipping risks in the Middle East and as oil prices surged back to $100 a barrel.

Three vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz each day from July 22 to July 24, data from analytics firm Kpler showed.

On Friday, one more laden very large crude carrier (VLCC) — Romania Prosperity — appeared off Fujairah outside the strait with Murban crude, though its destination is so far unknown, and two empty soft commodity bulk carriers exited the strait into the Persian Gulf.