Escalating Red Sea risks drive Saudi Aramco to supply crude from Egypt

Saudi Aramco has offered additional crude cargoes for loading from Egypt's Mediterranean port of Sidi Kerir, according to five trading sources, as Houthi threats to Saudi shipping raise risks for southbound Red Sea exports through the Bab el-Mandeb strait.

The cargoes, which are shipped to Egypt's Red Sea port of Ain Sukhna and then carried by the Suez-Mediterranean Pipeline to Sidi Kerir, are being offered on a spot basis, two of the sources said, supplementing supplies to Aramco's term buyers.

While Aramco already supplies some customers in Europe and North America from Sidi Kerir, the additional volumes suggest the company is seeking greater flexibility in reaching its markets after Yemen-based Houthis vowed to attack Saudi crude exports travelling through the Bab el-Mandeb strait at the southern end of the Red Sea.