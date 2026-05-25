Strait of Hormuz bottleneck forces Indian refiners to find new oil suppliers

Indian refiners turned to imports from Latin America and Africa after supplies from the Middle East were disrupted as the Israeli-US war on Iran restricted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, data provided by trade sources show.

Refiners in the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer bought most of their crude from the nearby Middle East until the war broke out at the end of February.

In April and May, Indian refiners raised imports from Venezuela, Brazil, Angola and Nigeria to make up the shortfall, as well as continuing to buy Russian oil, preliminary data from Kpler show.