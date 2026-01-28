Stolt-Nielsen reports decline in Q4 and full year results

Stolt-Nielsen has announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending November 30, 2025. The company recorded a fourth quarter net profit of $59.6 million on revenue of $680.6 million.
This represented a decrease from the same period in 2024, when the company reported a net profit of $91.4 million and revenue of $709.4 million.
For the full year of 2025, the company reported a net profit of $350.2 million with revenue of $2,769 million. In 2024, the net profit reached $394.8 million with revenue of $2,890.6 million.
Stolt-Nielsen stated that its consolidated EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $186 million, down from $212.7 million in the previous year. The earnings per share for the quarter were $1.12, compared to $1.71 in 2024.
The Chief Executive Officer of Stolt-Nielsen, Udo Lange, stated that the company achieved EBITDA of $775.5 million for 2025 overall, which he described was at the, “upper end of our guided range.”
Stolt-Nielsen said it is focused on strategic initiatives and investments in liquid logistics to optimise supply chains and productivity. In November, the company acquired one hundred per cent of Suttons International Holdings, a UK-based ISO tank operator, adding 11,000 tanks to its fleet.
Stolt-Nielsen also stated it is in discussions to sell down a portion of its equity in Avenir LNG to, “support its future growth opportunities within small-scale LNG bunkering.”
Regarding the global market, Lange said, “Macro-economic and geopolitical developments continue to be highly unpredictable and these factors, combined with trade tariff instability, result in a complex logistics marketplace.”
Stolt-Nielsen reported that Stolt Tankers experienced increased volumes from spot demand this quarter however, due to weaker freight rates, TCE earnings dropped 19 per cent to $24,518 per day. Stolt Tankers saw an operating profit of $54.8 million, down from $83.4 million in the previous year. Stolthaven Terminals reported an operating profit of $24.1 million, while Stolt Tank Containers recorded $8.1 million.
The company noted that the profit at Stolt Tank Containers fell due to "increased competitive pressure on margins". Stolt Sea Farm, Stolt-Nielsen Gas, and corporate segments reported a combined operating profit of $8.5 million.