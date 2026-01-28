Stolt-Nielsen reports decline in Q4 and full year results

Stolt-Nielsen has announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending November 30, 2025. The company recorded a fourth quarter net profit of $59.6 million on revenue of $680.6 million.

This represented a decrease from the same period in 2024, when the company reported a net profit of $91.4 million and revenue of $709.4 million.

For the full year of 2025, the company reported a net profit of $350.2 million with revenue of $2,769 million. In 2024, the net profit reached $394.8 million with revenue of $2,890.6 million.

Stolt-Nielsen stated that its consolidated EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $186 million, down from $212.7 million in the previous year. The earnings per share for the quarter were $1.12, compared to $1.71 in 2024.