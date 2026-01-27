Stolt-Nielsen in discussions to sell 50 per cent stake in Avenir LNG

Stolt-Nielsen Company, acting through its subsidiary Stolt-Nielsen Gas, confirmed on January 26 that it has entered into discussions with a strategic buyer regarding the potential sale of up to 50 per cent of its interest in Avenir LNG.
The London-based company announced the negotiations as part of a potential change in its ownership of the small-scale liquefied natural gas specialist.
Avenir LNG currently manages a fleet of five modern small-scale bunkering vessels. In addition to the five vessels already in operation, the organisation has two newbuildings under construction to expand its current capacity.
Stolt-Nielsen stated that any formal sale agreement remains, "subject to final documentation and customary approvals." The company further noted that these regulatory and administrative approvals are expected in the first quarter of 2026.
Should the discussions result in a formal agreement, Stolt-Nielsen stated it intends to jointly own and operate Avenir LNG as a joint venture alongside the strategic buyer. The company did not disclose the identity of the potential buyer or the specific financial terms being discussed at this stage.