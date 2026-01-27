Stolt-Nielsen in discussions to sell 50 per cent stake in Avenir LNG

Stolt-Nielsen Company, acting through its subsidiary Stolt-Nielsen Gas, confirmed on January 26 that it has entered into discussions with a strategic buyer regarding the potential sale of up to 50 per cent of its interest in Avenir LNG.

The London-based company announced the negotiations as part of a potential change in its ownership of the small-scale liquefied natural gas specialist.

Avenir LNG currently manages a fleet of five modern small-scale bunkering vessels. In addition to the five vessels already in operation, the organisation has two newbuildings under construction to expand its current capacity.