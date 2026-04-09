Stolt-Nielsen posts $48m net profit in Q1 2026

Stolt-Nielsen reported a net profit of $47.5 million on revenue of $716.8 million for the first quarter ending February 28, 2026. This performance compared with a net profit of $151 million recorded during the same period in 2025, a result that included $75 million in one-off gains related to equity investments.

The company stated that its non‑tanker portfolio contributed 44 per cent of quarterly earnings, which demonstrated the benefit of a diversified business model. Chief Executive Officer Udo Lange noted that the recent conflict in the Middle East has had no impact on these results, adding that, “none of our ships are locked in the Strait of Hormuz.”

Within the shipping division, Stolt Tankers saw increased spot and contract volumes despite challenging market conditions. However, time-charter equivalent earnings dropped 15 per cent to $23,627 per operating day due to ongoing weaker freight rates, according to the company.