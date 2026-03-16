Stolt-Nielsen and NYK Line enter joint venture for Avenir LNG

Stolt-Nielsen Gas has entered a share purchase agreement to sell 50 per cent of Avenir LNG to Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha. This transaction aims to expand small-scale liquefied natural gas bunkering opportunities through a new joint venture, Stolt-Nielsen said.
Established in 2017, Avenir LNG operates a worldwide fleet of bunker vessels. The partnership is, "expected to add value to Avenir LNG, its customers, and our shareholders", the company stated.
Chief Executive Officer of Stolt-Nielsen Udo Lange highlighted that the venture develops a long-standing partnership with NYK Line. Lange noted that the shipping and logistics experience of the partner firm is essential to supporting the supply position of the business.
Hironobu Watanabe, the Chief Executive of the Energy Division at NYK Line, remarked that a strong foundation of trust already exists between the firms.
“Through this new partnership, we are confident that Avenir LNG will be well positioned to meet the growing demands of the market and deliver enhanced value to the supply-chain,” Watanabe added.
The companies noted that the completion of the transaction is expected to occur in the middle of 2026, pending customary approvals.