South Korea secures "top priority" for UAE crude oil

South Korea has secured a pledge from the United Arab Emirates to supply 24 million barrels of crude oil, its presidential office said on Wednesday, as authorities roll out measures to cushion the economy from fallout from the Middle East conflict.

Kang Hoon-sik, President Lee Jae Myung's chief of staff, told a briefing at the Blue House that the UAE had said it would give South Korea - the world's fourth-biggest oil importer - top priority for crude supplies.

"They clearly promised that there would be no country that receives oil ahead of South Korea, and that Korea would be number one priority in crude oil supply," Kang said, after returning from the UAE.