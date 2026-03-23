Sinopec looks to state reserves as it steers clear of Iranian oil

China's state-run refiner Sinopec does not intend to buy Iranian oil but is pushing for permission to tap state reserves, a senior executive said on Monday, days after the US waived sanctions for buyers of some Iranian crude.

The world's largest refiner is particularly exposed to the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz because it sources roughly half of its crude oil needs from the Middle East. Sinopec is buying Saudi oil from Yanbu and sourcing from outside the Middle East, the executive said.

To ease the global supply crunch, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issued a 30-day sanctions waiver on Friday for any Iranian oil already at sea, hoping to bring about 140 million barrels of oil to global markets.