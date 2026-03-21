Refiners in Asia look to buy Iranian oil after US waives sanctions

Indian refiners plan to resume buying Iranian oil while refiners elsewhere in Asia are examining such a move after Washington temporarily removed sanctions to alleviate an energy crunch caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran, traders said on Saturday.

Three Indian refining sources said they will buy Iranian oil and are awaiting government directions and clarity from Washington on details such as payment terms.

Refiners in India, which has much smaller crude stockpiles than other big Asian oil importers, rushed to book Russian oil after the US recently lifted sanctions temporarily. The Indian Government could not be immediately reached for comment outside office hours.