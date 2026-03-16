Singapore ship refueling activity slows in February

Marine fuel sales in Singapore softened in February after two months of strong seasonal volumes, according to the latest data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), while trade sources said demand has strengthened in the first half of March.

Volumes in Singapore, the world's largest refuelling hub, totalled 4.67 million tonnes in February, down 10.6 per cent from prior month, but climbed 12.8 per cent from the year-ago period.

Container throughput at Singapore declined 12.1 per cent from January to 3.42 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) in February, while vessel calls for bunkering fell 9.4 per cent to 3,423. Sales of 0.5 per cent low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) reached 2.31 million tonnes, down 9.8 per cent from the previous month.