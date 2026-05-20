"Shadow fleet" glut lowers Urals crude shipping costs to India

Freight rates for tanker shipments of Urals crude from Russia’s western ports to India fell in mid-May due to seasonal factors, an ample supply of "shadow fleet" vessels and broader shifts in global shipping, sources in shipping and trading said.

A blockade of the Strait of Hormuz remains in place, while a shift of tankers toward the Atlantic is weighing on rates in Europe, as ships that previously worked in the Persian Gulf reposition.

Lower freight rates are supporting higher netbacks for Russian oil exports. Reuters estimates that the latest drop in freight could lift Urals prices by $3–$7 per barrel at loading ports, on an FOB basis.