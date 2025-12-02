Security fears force Turkish tanker owner to cease Russia operations

Besiktas Shipping, the Turkish owner of an oil tanker that was damaged near Senegal’s coast last week after being hit by four external explosions, said on Tuesday that it was ceasing all shipping operations involving Russian interests.

The vessel, Mersin, was at anchor near Dakar when the four blasts occurred on November 27, resulting in seawater entering the engine room. The cause of the explosions was not clear.

In a statement, Besiktas Shipping said it was ceasing all operations with Russia immediately and that it would no longer take any Russia-related voyages.