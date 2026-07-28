Saudi Aramco looks to overhaul crude pricing following export pipeline re-routing

Since the start of the US-Iran war which prevented ships from entering the Persian Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz, Saudi Aramco has been exporting most of its crude from the Red Sea port of Yanbu to Asia, diverting supply from Ras Tanura using its east-west pipeline.

The Yanbu cargoes are sold to term customers based on its monthly official selling price (OSP) for Asia plus a pipeline fee.

Following the Houthis' threat, Saudi Aramco will now ship oil from Yanbu to Egypt's Red Sea port of Ain Sukhna which is then carried by the Suez-Mediterranean Pipeline to Sidi Kerir.