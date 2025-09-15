Adani ban forces sanctioned ship with Russian oil to seek new Indian port

Sanctioned vessel Noble Walker carrying Russian oil has changed course to India's Vadinar port after the country's Adani Group banned entry of blacklisted ships at its Mundra port, ship tracking data showed on Monday.

The Noble Walker, carrying about a million barrels of Russian crude for Indian refiner HPCL Mittal Energy, was until Friday headed to Mundra, according to shipping reports and data from LSEG and Kpler.