Sanctioned Russian oil tanker reaches Morocco under Spanish escort

An oil tanker under EU sanctions for carrying Russian oil is being escorted to Tanger Med in Morocco by a Spanish rescue ship, Spain's Merchant Marine said on Tuesday.

The Chariot Tide, which was sailing under a Mozambique flag and until November was known as the Marabella Sun, has been on an EU sanctions list since November 2024 for helping Russia export oil, "while practising irregular and high-risk shipping practices," according to the European Union. It has also been sanctioned by the UK, according to the British Government.

The Merchant Marine did not say why the Chariot Tide was not seized, and Spain's Defence Ministry didn't respond to a request for comment.

The Chariot Tide's engine broke down on January 22 and the boat had been drifting without propulsion in international waters 33 miles (53 kilometres) south of Adra in the region of Almeria, the Merchant Marine said in an email, adding that it fell within Spain's search-and-rescue zone.

It was being escorted to Tanger Med by the maritime rescue vessel Clara Campoamor, the Merchant Marine said. The Tanger Med port authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment.