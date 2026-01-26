Coastal states warn of growing maritime safety risks in Baltic and North Seas

The coastal states of the Baltic Sea and the North Sea, alongside Iceland, have issued a joint warning to the international maritime community regarding escalating risks to vessel navigation. The group stated that modern maritime transport, "is fundamentally built on the reliability of satellite-based navigation."

The 14 nations, which include the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, noted that global shipping has become increasingly dependent on position, timing, and navigation data provided by satellite systems.

The coastal states said that, "the accurate and uninterrupted functioning of global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) is not a technical luxury; it is a critical safety requirement." Signals from these systems support ship navigation and the precise time synchronisation essential for the global maritime distress and safety system (GMDSS).

The states identified new safety situations arising from interference in European waters, particularly in the Baltic Sea region. The group stated that these disturbances originate from the Russian Federation, "and degrade the safety of international shipping."