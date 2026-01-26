Coastal states warn of growing maritime safety risks in Baltic and North Seas

The coastal states of the Baltic Sea and the North Sea, alongside Iceland, have issued a joint warning to the international maritime community regarding escalating risks to vessel navigation. The group stated that modern maritime transport, "is fundamentally built on the reliability of satellite-based navigation."
The 14 nations, which include the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, noted that global shipping has become increasingly dependent on position, timing, and navigation data provided by satellite systems.
The coastal states said that, "the accurate and uninterrupted functioning of global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) is not a technical luxury; it is a critical safety requirement." Signals from these systems support ship navigation and the precise time synchronisation essential for the global maritime distress and safety system (GMDSS).
The states identified new safety situations arising from interference in European waters, particularly in the Baltic Sea region. The group stated that these disturbances originate from the Russian Federation, "and degrade the safety of international shipping."
Furthermore, the integrity of the automatic identification system (AIS) is reportedly being compromised through manipulation. The nations stated that spoofing or falsifying AIS data, "undermines maritime safety and security, increases the risk of accidents, and severely hampers rescue operations."
The coastal states said they are focused on ensuring vessels have adequate capabilities and properly trained crew to operate during navigation system outages. They called for the development of alternative terrestrial radio navigation systems and highlighted the "increasing use of shadow fleet vessels to circumvent international sanctions" as a significant threat to safety at sea.
To uphold maritime safety, the states require all vessels exercising freedom of navigation to strictly comply with international law. This includes the 1972 Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea and the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea.
According to the group, a vessel shall, "sail under the flag of only one state." Any ship using the flags of two or more states according to convenience, "may be treated as a ship without nationality," as according to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.
The coastal states stated that companies must maintain safety management systems and ensure that AIS and long-range identification equipment are continuously in operation. Flag states were advised to take any steps necessary to ensure ships flying their flag only proceed to sea if they comply with international standards, including prohibiting sailing for non-compliant vessels.
The group also noted that vessels must not conduct ship-to-ship transfers without providing "sufficient and timely notification to the coastal state" in whose exclusive economic zone the transfer occurs.