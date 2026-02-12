Russia’s seaborne oil product exports edge up in January

Russia's seaborne oil products exports in January 2026 rose slightly by 0.7 per cent from December at 9.12 million tonnes, as high fuel output and a seasonal drop in domestic demand support overseas shipping, data from industry sources and Reuters calculations showed.

The oil products exports from Russian Baltic ports - Primorsk, Vysotsk, St. Petersburg and Ust-Luga - increased 12 per cent month-on-month to 5.88 million tonnes, according to the data.

The rise was supported by higher diesel loadings from Primorsk and increased fuel oil shipments from Ust-Luga port, market sources said.

In contrast, the oil products export supplies from the Black Sea and Azov Sea ports fell in January 18 per cent from the previous month to 2.497 million tonnes as drone attacks damaged a local refinery and port infrastructure, the data showed.