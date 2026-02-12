Russia’s seaborne oil product exports edge up in January

Russia's seaborne oil products exports in January 2026 rose slightly by 0.7 per cent from December at 9.12 million tonnes, as high fuel output and a seasonal drop in domestic demand support overseas shipping, data from industry sources and Reuters calculations showed.
The oil products exports from Russian Baltic ports - Primorsk, Vysotsk, St. Petersburg and Ust-Luga - increased 12 per cent month-on-month to 5.88 million tonnes, according to the data.
The rise was supported by higher diesel loadings from Primorsk and increased fuel oil shipments from Ust-Luga port, market sources said.
In contrast, the oil products export supplies from the Black Sea and Azov Sea ports fell in January 18 per cent from the previous month to 2.497 million tonnes as drone attacks damaged a local refinery and port infrastructure, the data showed.
Exports from Novorossiysk were up 2.7 per cent from December, while Tuapse dropped loadings by 57 per cent. A Ukrainian drone attack on December 31 damaged one port berth in Tuapse and refinery equipment at the nearby Rosneft-controlled Tuapse oil refinery, which exports most of its output.
The Tuapse port resumed oil products loadings about two weeks later, supplied by rail from other Rosneft-controlled refineries. Oil product exports from the Arctic ports of Murmansk and Arkhangelsk rose in January to 61,200 tonnes, up from only 9,800 tonnes the previous month.
Fuel export loadings at Russia's Far East ports fell by 11.2 per cent from December to 0.682 million tonnes, data from industry sources showed.
