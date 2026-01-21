Russia’s Tuapse port resumes oil exports after Ukrainian drone attack

Russia's Black Sea port of Tuapse resumed oil product exports last week after a two-week suspension following a Ukrainian drone attack, according to three industry sources and LSEG data. The December 31 strike damaged one berth at the port and equipment at Rosneft’s nearby export-oriented Tuapse refinery, according to the Krasnodar regional operational headquarters.

Both the port and the refinery have been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian drone attacks since the start of the conflict.

According to market sources, at least five tankers loaded diesel and fuel oil at Tuapse port since last week. The cargoes were supplied by rail from other Rosneft-controlled refineries.