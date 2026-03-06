Russian Urals oil price tops Brent for first time in Indian market

Russian flagship Urals oil is selling at a premium to the Brent international benchmark at delivery in Indian ports for the first time ever, fuelled by rising demand due to the Iran war, traders said on Friday.

The US-Israeli war against Iran, which began a week ago, has choked the Strait of Hormuz, the main route for global oil.

Russian oil had traded at a discount of several US dollars per barrel to Brent in Indian ports since the start of conflict in Ukraine in 2022 as Russia diverted oil sales to Asia after the EU imposed an embargo on Russian sales. Indian refiners have relied on Russian oil as feedstock in recent years.

The war in Iran has fuelled a significant bump in demand for Russian oil and gas, the Kremlin said on Friday.