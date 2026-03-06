Kremlin: Russian energy demand seeing "significant" bump from Iran war

The war in Iran has fuelled a significant bump in demand for Russian oil and gas, the Kremlin said on Friday, boosting exports which have been battered in recent years by sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

The Iran conflict, now in its seventh day, has left the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping chokepoint, all but shut, cutting countries off from a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

"We are seeing a significant increase in demand for Russian energy resources in connection with the war in Iran," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday, saying Russia "remains a reliable supplier" of both oil and gas, including LNG.

On Thursday, the US Treasury issued a 30-day waiver allowing India to buy Russian oil currently stuck at sea, following months of US pressure on New Delhi not to purchase Russian barrels.