Russian Primorsk diesel loadings set to jump one-third in January

Ultra-low-sulphur diesel loadings from the Russian port of Primorsk may rise in January by about one-third from December and exceed 2.2 million tonnes, supported by higher fuel output and seasonally weaker domestic demand, data from traders and LSEG and Reuters calculations showed on Tuesday.

In December, exports via Primorsk, Russia’s largest outlet for ultra-low-sulphur diesel shipments, climbed 35 per cent month-on-month to 1.7 million tonnes.

Shipping data show diesel loadings from Primorsk port this month so far totalled 1.356 million tonnes, or around 71,400 tonnes per day, with Turkey, Brazil and Morocco among key destinations, although many tankers have not yet declared their discharge ports.