Russian oil tankers list Singapore as destination amid export shift to China

Russian oil tankers are increasingly listing Singapore as their official destination, signalling a shift in export flows from India to China and growing concerns over Western sanctions, traders said and LSEG shipping data shows.

LSEG data shows tankers carrying about 1.4 million tonnes of Russian crude departed for Singapore in January, the highest monthly volume in recent years.

Singapore does not import Russian oil amid sanction risks, but its nearby waters are sometimes used for ship-to-ship transfers, traders said. Traders say many vessels ultimately discharge their cargo near Malaysia or transfer oil to floating storage units, with Singapore often used as a placeholder destination to mask final buyers.