Russian oil exports from its western ports to see slight November drop

Russia’s oil exports from western ports are expected to decrease slightly in November amid higher refinery runs, yet remain close to the record highs recorded over recent months, according to shipping and trading sources and estimates from Reuters.

Exports of Urals, Siberian Light, and KEBCO crude grades through the ports of Primorsk, Ust-Luga, and Novorossiisk are projected at about 2.3 million barrels per day (bpd) for November. This is only marginally lower than October’s figure of around 2.4 million bpd, which included some volumes carried over from September.