Russia warns of oil and gas market shock if Strait of Hormuz is shut

Russia's foreign ministry said on Sunday that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to shipping could lead to significant disbalances on the global oil and gas markets.

Trading sources said on Saturday that several tanker owners, oil majors and trading houses have suspended crude oil, fuel and liquefied natural gas shipments via the Strait of Hormuz after the US and Israel attacked Iran and Tehran said it had closed navigation.

Some 20 per cent of global oil, including from producers Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Kuwait and Iran, passes through Hormuz along with large volumes of liquefied natural gas from Qatar.

The Russian foreign ministry said that the news of the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, members of his family and some high-ranking Iranian officials was met with resentment and deep regret in Russia.