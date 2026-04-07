The Kremlin said on Tuesday there were a huge number of requests for Russian energy from a range of different places amid a grave global energy crisis that was shaking the foundations of the oil and gas markets.

The US and Israeli war against Iran has triggered an energy crisis for the global economy by trapping a large volume of oil in the gulf due to Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz to most vessels.

The crisis comes just as European consumers were trying to end their reliance on Russian energy to punish Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine, and as Russia itself looks set to cut its output in the wake of Ukrainian attacks on its oil infrastructure.

President Vladimir Putin has suggested switching supplies more swiftly away from European customers if they do not want Russian energy.