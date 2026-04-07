Russia's Yamal LNG ends four-month hiatus on shipments to China

Yamal LNG, controlled by Russia's largest liquefied natural gas producer Novatek, has sent its first cargo to China since last November, LSEG data showed on Tuesday, weeks before the gradual enforcement of Europe's ban on Russian LNG imports.

The project, located on the Yamal peninsula in the Arctic, has previously mostly exported its frozen gas to Europe.

President Vladimir Putin said last month his country could divert gas away from Europe, given the European Union's decision to ban imports of Russian pipeline gas by late-2027 and new short-term Russian LNG contracts from April 25 this year.