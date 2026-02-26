Russia redirects Urals crude toward China after India pullback

Russia will aim to keep its Urals crude oil exports steady in March by boosting shipments to China as India, a key buyer, cuts purchases following a trade deal with the US. Export options for seaborne Urals cargoes are set to narrow next month, with India expected to sharply reduce intake.

Suppliers are turning to China, the world's top crude importer, as Turkey - the third-largest Urals buyer - lacks the capacity to process more Russian barrels. In the current market, Russia has two main choices: increase discounts or curb production.

Both would add pressure to Kremlin budget revenues, one trader said. Market participants anticipate discounts for Urals in China could widen by $2–$5 per barrel from the current $10-$12 on a delivered-to-port basis, with some expecting deeper cuts in the months ahead.

"There haven't been any fresh Urals deals in China yet, but traders are preparing for negotiations to start at around minus $15 per barrel on a DES (delivered ex ship) basis," a trading source told Reuters.

Russian oil imports to China could rise for a third consecutive month in February, potentially reaching a record 2.1 million barrels per day as independent refiners take advantage of discounted cargoes following India's reduced buying.